Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Lowered by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,389,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.02. 133,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

