Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after buying an additional 259,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,960. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

