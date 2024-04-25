BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,361. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.