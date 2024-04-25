Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $35.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FVRR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVRR stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $790.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

