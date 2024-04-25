Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.19.

A number of analysts have commented on FND shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of FND stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $4,161,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 26,732 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

