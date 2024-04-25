FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.59. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VET. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.54.

VET opened at C$16.21 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.30 and a 12 month high of C$21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.52.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Also, Director Robert B. Michaleski purchased 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.10%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

