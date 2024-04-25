GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in GoDaddy by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.3 %

GDDY stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.29.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

