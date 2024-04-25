Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.5 %

MTD stock opened at $1,235.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,272.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,174.53. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,565.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

