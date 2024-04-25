Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells $33,500.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

GSBC stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,272. The stock has a market cap of $620.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $61.94.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSBC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

