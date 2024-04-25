Head to Head Survey: BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) vs. Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centerspace $261.31 million 3.70 $41.97 million $2.33 27.84

Profitability

Centerspace has higher revenue and earnings than BSR Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSR Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Centerspace 15.81% 4.76% 2.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSR Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centerspace 0 3 4 0 2.57

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.27%. Centerspace has a consensus price target of $65.57, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. Given BSR Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Summary

Centerspace beats BSR Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

