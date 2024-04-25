Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
NYSE AR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. 4,647,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on AR
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
