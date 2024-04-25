IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. IOTA has a total market cap of $751.22 million and $24.77 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002240 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,229,505,319 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

