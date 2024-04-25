iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,709. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

