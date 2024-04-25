Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $19.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OR opened at $15.73 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $18,728,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,064,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,755,000 after buying an additional 810,979 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,068,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 540,915 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 191.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 740,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 486,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

