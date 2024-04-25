Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $624,096.92 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 98,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,048,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,347,147.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $151,492.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 3.2 %

TTSH stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $286.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 19,555.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Tile Shop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tile Shop by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.