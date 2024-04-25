JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 6.1% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 1,231,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.