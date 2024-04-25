Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider James David Knight Sells 38,500 Shares

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) insider James David Knight sold 38,500 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.04), for a total transaction of £250,635 ($309,578.80).

Keystone Law Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KEYS traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting GBX 650 ($8.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 606.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 538.59. Keystone Law Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 380 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 694 ($8.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £204.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,782.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,391.30%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

