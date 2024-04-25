Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 28th.
