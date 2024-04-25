Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 474.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $614,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $614,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $65.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

