Lisata Therapeutics’ (LSTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 455.56% from the stock’s current price.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

LSTA stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 3,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,983. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Sell-side analysts expect that Lisata Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lisata Therapeutics

About Lisata Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lisata Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Lisata Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

