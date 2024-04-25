Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 55.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 5,049,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

