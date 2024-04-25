McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after buying an additional 93,034 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,221,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,045,000 after buying an additional 46,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,313,000 after buying an additional 244,211 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,340,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,682,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MKC opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,728. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.