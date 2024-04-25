Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $187,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,761,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6,362.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,474,000 after buying an additional 2,202,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 103.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after buying an additional 1,320,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,735,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.