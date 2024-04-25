Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Up to $31.12

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.12, but opened at $33.00. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 2,023,490 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -777.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -0.21.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $437,842,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 4,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,329,000 after buying an additional 1,092,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

