Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Rises By 400.0%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
White Gold Stock Performance
Shares of WHGOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,323. White Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.
About White Gold
