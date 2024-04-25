Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Rises By 400.0%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

White Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WHGOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,323. White Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

