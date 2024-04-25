OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $8.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of above $1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.070- EPS.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,566. OSI Systems has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $1,968,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,381.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

