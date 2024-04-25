Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Owens Corning Stock Performance
NYSE OC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.47.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Owens Corning
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.