Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 6,551 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6,969.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 19.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

