Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 164.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $9.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $564.80. 3,715,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,957. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $605.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.91. The company has a market capitalization of $243.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,106 shares of company stock valued at $92,729,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.