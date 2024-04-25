Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,542 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 104,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.70. 21,952,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,918,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

