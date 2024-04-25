Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Increased by Analyst

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriMas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Shares of TRS opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TriMas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in TriMas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 129,477 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TriMas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriMas by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TriMas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after acquiring an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

