Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.75 Per Share

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Sanderson Design Group Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of SDG stock opened at GBX 103.95 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.54. Sanderson Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95.31 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.80). The firm has a market cap of £74.54 million, a P/E ratio of 758.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.
Sanderson Design Group Company Profile
