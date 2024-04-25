Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.
Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.
Sensata Technologies Price Performance
Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 44,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,779. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ST
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sensata Technologies
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Near 52-week Lows
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.