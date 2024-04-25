Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Sensata Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 44,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,779. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

