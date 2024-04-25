Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Decreases By 77.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of YUEIY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.84. 2,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.84.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
