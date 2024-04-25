Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Decreases By 77.3%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of YUEIY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.84. 2,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.