South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,258,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $99,219,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,106 shares of company stock valued at $92,729,716. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

Shares of NFLX opened at $555.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $605.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

