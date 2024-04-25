South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 9,394 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.40% of Dine Brands Global worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 48.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIN stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The stock has a market cap of $699.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

