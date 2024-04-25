South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,070,302 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,070,302 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

