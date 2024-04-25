South Dakota Investment Council Sells 14,700 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $206,809,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 90.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,709,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,107,000 after purchasing an additional 811,459 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,263,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.4 %

TPX stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

