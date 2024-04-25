Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) vs. Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Biofrontera and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -59.09% -344.98% -72.85% Syndax Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.88% -44.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biofrontera and Syndax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 9 0 2.90

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Biofrontera presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 984.34%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $34.42, indicating a potential upside of 65.54%. Given Biofrontera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biofrontera is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

10.1% of Biofrontera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Biofrontera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Biofrontera has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biofrontera and Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $34.07 million 0.25 -$20.13 million ($15.82) -0.10 Syndax Pharmaceuticals $139.71 million 12.64 -$209.36 million ($2.96) -7.02

Biofrontera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biofrontera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals beats Biofrontera on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. It offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. The company also provides Xepi, a topical non-fluorinated quinolone that inhibits bacterial growth for the treatment of impetigo. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company is also developing Entinostat. It has an agreement with Eddingpharm International Company Limited for licensing, development, and commercialization of Entinostat. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

