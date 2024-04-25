Syon Capital LLC Has $913,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after acquiring an additional 483,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after purchasing an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,536,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,045,000 after purchasing an additional 86,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.2 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.