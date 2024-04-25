Syon Capital LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.