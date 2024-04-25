National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,397. National Bank has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get National Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.