Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 116.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,714. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.29.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

