Baxter Bros Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 190.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 527,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,409,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,362,760. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

