Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $35.67

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.67, but opened at $37.00. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 2,850,473 shares traded.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.