Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 565.9% from the March 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Value Partners Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Value Partners Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Value Partners Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Get Value Partners Group alerts:

Value Partners Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for Value Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.