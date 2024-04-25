Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,934,000 after buying an additional 192,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.46. The company had a trading volume of 170,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,107. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

