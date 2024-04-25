Verasity (VRA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.06 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $60.09 million and $8.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002192 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

