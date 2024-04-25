Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $275.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

