Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Oxus Acquisition worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

OXUS opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.01. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

